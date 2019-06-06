Warning after car with flashing police lights seen

The owner of a ute seen driving in a Dunedin street with flashing red and blue police lights could face serious charges if caught.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a member of the public contacted police after they saw a Holden ute with red and blue flashing lights driving around South Dunedin on Tuesday night.

Initially, the motorist moved to the side of the road because they thought they were being pulled over but instead the ute continued past them, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

''It wasn't actually a police vehicle, so there's a vehicle driving around South Dunedin with red and blue flashing lights on its dash board.''

Only police vehicles were allowed to use red and blue flashing lights and it was a serious offence to impersonate a police officer, he said.

