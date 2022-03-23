Warning after railway sleepers taken

A Dunedin man’s mistake over railway sleepers has prompted police to issue a warning about taking other people’s property.

The 41-year-old man was seen taking them from KiwiRail's yard in Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, about 8pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

Police later made an inquiry at his home.

The man told them he thought the sleepers were a "free-for-all" and expressed interest in sorting things out with KiwiRail.

Investigations were ongoing. The incident served as a reminder not to go and take someone else’s property without asking permission first - as that was called theft - and would result in an officer coming to your door, Snr Sgt Bond said.

