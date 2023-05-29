Woman knocked out in central Dunedin brawl

Members of the public piled on a 20-year-old man after he threw a woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious in George St.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said about 2.25am on Saturday morning a 20-year-old man threw a 27-year-old woman to the ground after she tried to stop a fight between the man and her husband.

The woman hit her head on the ground and lost consciousness.

The 20-year-old man was arrested.

However, the arrest did not come before onlookers jumped on the 20-year-old man, assaulting him for his role in injuring the woman.

In the George St melee, another man kicked the man in the head while he was on the ground.

Snr Sgt Bond said CCTV footage of the incident was being reviewed by police to determine what happened.

