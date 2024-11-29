Woman to serve whole prison sentence

Cyenna Grace-Ngaro used cannabis before causing a serious crash outside Dunedin’s railway station in 2022. PHOTOS: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

A woman who caused severe injury to a moped rider by driving the wrong way down Dunedin’s one-way system will serve her entire prison sentence.

Cyenna Grace-Ngaro, 26, came before the Parole Board this week still without approved accommodation.

Panel convener Judge Geoffrey Ellis said there was no other choice but to release the prisoner at the expiry of her 27-month sentence in January.

Grace-Ngaro was on bail for attacking her ex-boyfriend in 2022 when she took her new partner’s Toyota Camry for a spin after smoking cannabis.

She was captured on CCTV driving the wrong way around the Octagon and speeding through traffic lights at 73kmh at the intersection of Stuart and Cumberland Sts, narrowly avoiding a collision.

At the next intersection, Grace-Ngaro turned left instead of right on to the one-way system outside the Dunedin Railway Station, hitting a moped rider who was waiting at a red light.

The victim was thrown through the air, "repeatedly somersaulting" before landing about 30m away.

Grace-Ngaro’s vehicle mounted the kerb, was airborne for 12m and came to a rest in the middle of the station gardens.

The victim underwent surgery to save his leg from amputation, and doctors said the injuries would likely plague him for the rest of his life.

At Grace-Ngaro’s last parole hearing in June, the board voiced concerns about her lack of treatment while behind bars.

She subsequently began individual sessions with a psychologist in September, discussing her decision-making, which she "greatly enjoyed".

Despite that, Grace-Ngaro continued to cause trouble for Corrections staff and had accrued three misconducts in recent months.

"Generally, she engages positively but there have been occasions when she has been abusive," Judge Ellis said.

Grace-Ngaro was a low- to medium-security prisoner, had been working on the prison grounds and the board hoped she would spend some time in self-care before release.

While supported accommodation had not been found, the inmate said she had family in Canterbury with the possibility of employment.

Grace-Ngaro will be subject to release conditions for six months, including:

■ To live at an address approved by Probation

■ No to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

■ To attend any counselling as directed.

■ To disclose to Probation changes in relationship status.

■ Not to contact any victim.

