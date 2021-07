Tyre tracks cross a sports field at the Oval in Dunedin at the weekend. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A youth has been identified for unlawfully taking cars and causing damage to the Oval in Dunedin.

Deep tyre tracks were left on a section on Saturday night, damaging the sportsground.

Police youth services supervisor Tony Ritchie, of Dunedin, said a youth had been identified and referred to Oranga Tamariki for allegedly unlawfully taking cars and subsequent damage to the Oval.

Enquires were continuing to identify his co-offenders.