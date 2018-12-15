Critical injuries in Taieri crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police crash investigators are at the scene of a car crash near Mosgiel this afternoon.
The crash, on School Road South, happened around 5.15pm.
One person was trapped in a car and freed by Fire and Emergency NZ staff then taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.
Later in the evening Police Media Centre said a male occupant had "critical" injuries and that the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.