Saturday, 15 December 2018

7.15 pm

Critical injuries in Taieri crash

    By Mike Houlahan
    Police crash investigators are at the scene of a car crash near Mosgiel this afternoon.

    The crash, on School Road South, happened around 5.15pm.


    One person was trapped in a car and freed by Fire and Emergency NZ staff then taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance. 

    Later in the evening Police Media Centre said a male occupant had "critical" injuries and that the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

     

     

