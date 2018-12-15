Crowds in city streets on graduation day

George St was full of people making their way to the graduation ceremony in the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin's George St was a sea of people on Saturday morning as family, friends and supporters joined Otago University graduands as they paraded towards the 1pm graduation ceremony.

The ceremony - one of two on Saturday - brought to an end a busy week of ceremonies, which saw six University of Otago events as well as Otago Polytechnic graduations.

The Saturday 1pm ceremony was for the conferral of degrees and diplomas in Applied Science, Physical Education, Surveying, Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences, Education and Teaching.