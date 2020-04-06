Curator's Corner: How Manse Street got its name

While Scotland's national poet Robbie Burns takes pride of place right in the heart of Dunedin, it was his nephew Thomas Burns who played an instrumental role in the early days of the Edinburgh of the South.

In a series of videos Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Seán Brosnahan shares the stories of Otago and Dunedin's past.

In the second episode, Brosnahan looks at the arrival of Rev Burns and his family - wife Clementina and six children - on the Phillip Laing on April 15 1848.

Dunedin's first manse built in Britain and shipped out on the John Wickliffe in 1847 for the Rev Thomas Burns, the first minister of Otago, and his family. PHOTO: Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

It would be more than a month before the family moved up the harbour from Port Chalmers to Dunedin and into the city's first manse, which is where Manse Street gets its name.

The Manse had been prefabricated in Britain and shipped out, likely on the John Wickliffe which arrived three weeks earlier on March 23.

Brosnahan talks about what happened on that short journey from Port Chalmers and the first freezing night in The Manse.

