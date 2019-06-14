Cutting-edge skills

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Forestry manager Ryan Adams shows Otago Girl's High School pupil Anna Divers (14) what it is like to work a chainsaw, at the Dunedin Secondary Schools Careers Expo, held at the Dunedin Town Hall yesterday.

About 18 schools and 2000 pupils gathered to view more than 50 stands from different companies and organisations.

Everything from studying at the University of Otago to joining a forestry company were being promoted.

Anna said she was interested in a practical job for her future, for example, becoming a theatre nurse.

The expo showcased the options, such as staying in Dunedin to go to the University of Otago or studying further away in Hamilton or Auckland, she said.

- Hope Burmeister