Cops catch up with light-fingered meat thief

An alleged shoplifter wanted for plundering meat and booze from a Dunedin supermarket has been nabbed by police.

The man allegedly stole ‘‘$193 worth of meat and two bottles of wine’’ from the Woolworths Andersons Bay supermarket.

But police caught up with him when they were called to an address in Mulford St, at about 10pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A 34-year-old man had showed up at an address in the street because he had been ‘‘kicked out’’ of his bail address, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for breaching bail and was charged in relation to the shoplifting.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

