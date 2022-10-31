Cycling with style

REPORT: FIONA ELLIS / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Tweed Ride participants gather at the Harbour Mouth Molars before setting out on their 8km bike ride yesterday.

Co-organiser Peter Petchey said 41 people took part, the best attendance of the annual Dunedin Gasworks Museum event to date.

"The weather was great, and it was good to see so many people out participating," he said.

People were encouraged to "don their finest tweeds or best spring frock" for the community event, part of an international movement focusing on cycling with sartorial style.

The route wound through the waterfront and harbourside historic precinct to the Water of Leith suspension bridge before finishing at the museum with a vintage cycle display.