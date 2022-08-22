Dancers give preview

REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Interpreting art by Oliver Perkins, dancers from Footnote New Zealand Dance (from left) Levi Siaosi, Veronica ChengEn Lyu, Cecilia Wilcox and Emma Cosgrave, take on the Dunedin Public Art Gallery early on Saturday afternoon.

The short performance, titled Watch This Space, was given as a preview to the show being performed later that evening, Dry Spell.

The contemporary dance crew has reached its final destination at Dunedin's Regent Theatre, having performed the show across the country.

Footnote New Zealand general manager Brian Wood said the early afternoon performance gave "a taste of what they can expect when they come to the show".

The dancers also performed a short excerpt from Dry Spell.