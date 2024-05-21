Date-night downer for distracted driver

A man became distracted by the conversation with his date when and crashed on his way to the Signal Hill lookout. Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man did not quite finish a date the way he wanted to after he crashed his car through a fence and into a tree on his way to a city lookout.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 27-year-old man became distracted by the conversation with his date when he crashed on Signal Hill Rd at 9.45pm yesterday.

He said the couple were on their second date and were on their way to the Signal Hill lookout when the man drove off the road.

"I guess that's not how he thought the date would end," Snr Sgt Bond said.

There were no injuries but Snr Sgt Bond advised couples on dates to focus on driving and avoid distractions.

Earlier, police responded to another car crash at the intersection of Argyle St and Glenpark Ave.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 20-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into that of a 40-year-old woman who had the right of way at about 6.30pm.

There was moderate damage to the cars but there was no alcohol involved and no injuries.

At 8.20pm a 20-year-old male also crashed his car in Kenmure Rd heading towards Mornington.

Snr Sgt Bond said the driver was coming around a corner when he crashed into a barrier on the left-hand side and his car spun and ended up on the other side of the road.

He hit two parked cars and caused some minor damage.

There was no alcohol involved and no injuries.

