David Clark to step down: report

David Clark. Photo: NZ Herald

Dunedin MP David Clark has decided to step down and will retire at the next election, it has been reported.

Newsroom is reporting the former Health Minister will not continue as an MP after the 2023 election.

The Labour MP has held the safe Dunedin (formerly Dunedin North) seat since 2011.

Clark quit as health minister in July 2020 as penance for two breaches of pandemic lockdown regulations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern having earlier said she would have sacked him but for the health emergency.

The former Treasury analyst and one-time associate finance minister, was given new roles as Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and State Owned Enterprises.