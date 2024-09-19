Daffodil pilferers warned to nip it in the bud

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Dunedin City Council says people are pilfering daffodils from the garden beds at the Oval - and the council wants it to stop.

In a post on social media, the council said taking the flowers was theft and reflected the ‘‘darker shades’’ of human nature.

‘‘Our staff have been alerted and will be on the lookout.

‘‘We understand the temptation but, well, theft is not to be sneezed at,’’ the council said.

It said the flowers were for everyone to enjoy.