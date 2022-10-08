DCC and community board preliminary results

Photo: ODT files

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned voting papers.

The progress result does not include some special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.

The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.

Mayoralty

RADICH Jules Team Dunedin elected

HAWKINS Aaron Green Ötepoti excluded

BARKER Sophie Independent excluded

VANDERVIS Lee Independent excluded

HOULAHAN Carmen Independent excluded

ACKLIN Bill Independent excluded

MILNE David Joseph excluded

MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy excluded

SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 18,761. There were 100 informal votes and 366 blank votes.

Council (14 vacancies)

BARKER Sophie Independent elected

VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected

WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected

WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected

LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected

ACKLIN Bill Independent elected

GAREY Christine Independent elected

HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected

O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected

WALKER Steve Labour elected

GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected

BENSON-POPE David Independent elected

LUCAS Cherry Independent elected

MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected

ELDER Rachel Independent excluded

SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded

MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded

MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded

STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded

DAVIS Joy Labour excluded

HALL JR Doug Independent excluded

SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

SCOTT Randal excluded

KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded

GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded

MITCHELL Bruce excluded

PITA Tracey excluded

BARRON Peter Independent excluded

VEERA Vick Independent excluded

TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

LEE Michael Independent excluded

HAMILTON Chriss excluded

MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded

WAIDE Rob Independent excluded

GORDON Nathan Independent excluded

JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded

JACKMAN Veronica excluded

SMITH David Independent excluded

RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected as mayor)

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 2,426.13. There were 890 informal votes and 750 blank votes.

Strath Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)

WILLIAMS Barry elected

WILSON Anna elected

THOMAS Robin elected

FREW David R. elected

MARKHAM Tony elected

GEDDES Terina elected

DUNCAN Annie Francis Independent excluded

RAMSAY Sheila Independent excluded

FLANAGAN Cynthia excluded

OVERTON Leigh excluded

MCCRORIE Sarah excluded

LOADER Shane excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 37.86. There were 0 informal votes and 8 blank votes.

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board (6 vacancies)

BROWN Mark elected

MORRISON Alasdair elected

BILLYARD Sonya elected

BARRATT Andy elected

TAIT Geraldine elected

MCBRIDE Chris Independent elected

MARSHALL Craig excluded

CAMPBELL Damon excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 214.47. There were 12 informal votes and 106 blank votes.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)

MCALWEE Dean elected

SIMMS Andrew Independent elected

PEAT Brian Independent elected

HORRELL Regan elected

ANDERSON Kathryn elected

MILLER Brian elected

DILLON Martin Independent excluded

WALLACE Kimberlee Independent excluded

VEERA Vick excluded

MCCARTHY Trish excluded

DEE Rosanne excluded

THOMAS Jennifer excluded

CAMERON Tracy Independent excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 884.91. There were 77 informal votes and 429 blank votes.

Saddle Hill Community Board (6 vacancies)

WEATHERALL Scott elected

MOYLE John Independent elected

MCFADYEN Keith elected

WEIR Paul elected

MCBRATNEY Christina elected

ALLEN Pim elected

BOEREBOOM Tracey excluded

SANTAGATI Vianney excluded

PITA Tracey excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 277.42. There were 18 informal votes and 145 blank votes.

West Harbour Community Board (6 vacancies)

SEFTON (BLACKDOG) Wayne elected

MCERLANE Ange elected

GOLDSMITH Kristina elected

ANDERSON Barbara Independent elected

EDDY Duncan elected

HODSON Jarrod elected

TAYLOR Steve excluded

RUSTON Jacque excluded

WOOD Antonia excluded

KIRKWOOD Jodyanne excluded

JACKMAN Veronica excluded

POOLE Marian excluded

MCGAW Chelsea excluded

ORCHARD Mel excluded

MONTGOMERY Simone Independent excluded

ZAINEY Anita excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 271.22. There were 19 informal votes and 143 blank votes.

Otago Peninsula Community Board (6 vacancies)

POPE Paul elected

LANGSBURY Hoani Independent elected

KELLAS Lox elected

KOKAUA-BALFOUR Stacey elected

NEILL Cheryl May elected

STEVENSON Edna elected

MCLEAN Amanda Independent excluded

WESLEY-SMITH Nadia excluded

DIXON Elliot excluded

MEYERS Morgan excluded

CHAMBERS Warren excluded

MORAND Nicola excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 251.43. There were 5 informal votes and 86 blank votes. The voter return was 44.2%, being 42,639 voting papers, excluding voting papers in transit to the processing centre and special votes.