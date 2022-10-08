Saturday, 8 October 2022

Breaking News 3.20 pm

DCC and community board preliminary results

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. DCC

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned voting papers.

    The progress result does not include some special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.

    The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.

    Mayoralty

    RADICH Jules Team Dunedin elected

    HAWKINS Aaron Green Ötepoti excluded

    BARKER Sophie Independent excluded

    VANDERVIS Lee Independent excluded

    HOULAHAN Carmen Independent excluded

    ACKLIN Bill Independent excluded

    MILNE David Joseph excluded

    MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy excluded

    SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

    TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

    GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 18,761. There were 100 informal votes and 366 blank votes.

    Council (14 vacancies)

    BARKER Sophie Independent elected

    VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected

    WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected

    WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected

    LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected

    ACKLIN Bill Independent elected

    GAREY Christine Independent elected

    HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected

    O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected

    WALKER Steve Labour elected

    GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected

    BENSON-POPE David Independent elected

    LUCAS Cherry Independent elected

    MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected

     

    ELDER Rachel Independent excluded

    SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded

    MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded

    MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded

    STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded

    DAVIS Joy Labour excluded

    HALL JR Doug Independent excluded

    SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

    SCOTT Randal excluded

    KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded

    GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded

    NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded

    MITCHELL Bruce excluded

    PITA Tracey excluded

    BARRON Peter Independent excluded

    VEERA Vick Independent excluded

    TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

    LEE Michael Independent excluded

    HAMILTON Chriss excluded

    MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded

    WAIDE Rob Independent excluded

    GORDON Nathan Independent excluded

    JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded

    JACKMAN Veronica excluded

    SMITH David Independent excluded

    RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected as mayor)

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 2,426.13. There were 890 informal votes and 750 blank votes.

    Strath Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)

    WILLIAMS Barry elected

    WILSON Anna elected

    THOMAS Robin elected

    FREW David R. elected

    MARKHAM Tony elected

    GEDDES Terina elected

    DUNCAN Annie Francis Independent excluded

    RAMSAY Sheila Independent excluded

    FLANAGAN Cynthia excluded

    OVERTON Leigh excluded

    MCCRORIE Sarah excluded

    LOADER Shane excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 37.86. There were 0 informal votes and 8 blank votes.

    Waikouaiti Coast Community Board (6 vacancies)

    BROWN Mark elected

    MORRISON Alasdair elected

    BILLYARD Sonya elected

    BARRATT Andy elected

    TAIT Geraldine elected

    MCBRIDE Chris Independent elected

    MARSHALL Craig excluded

    CAMPBELL Damon excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 214.47. There were 12 informal votes and 106 blank votes.

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)

    MCALWEE Dean elected

    SIMMS Andrew Independent elected

    PEAT Brian Independent elected

    HORRELL Regan elected

    ANDERSON Kathryn elected

    MILLER Brian elected

    DILLON Martin Independent excluded

    WALLACE Kimberlee Independent excluded

    VEERA Vick excluded

    MCCARTHY Trish excluded

    DEE Rosanne excluded

    THOMAS Jennifer excluded

    CAMERON Tracy Independent excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 884.91. There were 77 informal votes and 429 blank votes.

    Saddle Hill Community Board (6 vacancies)

    WEATHERALL Scott elected

    MOYLE John Independent elected

    MCFADYEN Keith elected

    WEIR Paul elected

    MCBRATNEY Christina elected

    ALLEN Pim elected

    BOEREBOOM Tracey excluded

    SANTAGATI Vianney excluded

    PITA Tracey excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 277.42. There were 18 informal votes and 145 blank votes.

    West Harbour Community Board (6 vacancies)

    SEFTON (BLACKDOG) Wayne elected

    MCERLANE Ange elected

    GOLDSMITH Kristina elected

    ANDERSON Barbara Independent elected

    EDDY Duncan elected

    HODSON Jarrod elected

    TAYLOR Steve excluded

    RUSTON Jacque excluded

    WOOD Antonia excluded

    KIRKWOOD Jodyanne excluded

    JACKMAN Veronica excluded

    POOLE Marian excluded

    MCGAW Chelsea excluded

    ORCHARD Mel excluded

    MONTGOMERY Simone Independent excluded

    ZAINEY Anita excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 271.22. There were 19 informal votes and 143 blank votes.

    Otago Peninsula Community Board (6 vacancies)

    POPE Paul elected

    LANGSBURY Hoani Independent elected

    KELLAS Lox elected

    KOKAUA-BALFOUR Stacey elected

    NEILL Cheryl May elected

    STEVENSON Edna elected

    MCLEAN Amanda Independent excluded

    WESLEY-SMITH Nadia excluded

    DIXON Elliot excluded

    MEYERS Morgan excluded

    CHAMBERS Warren excluded

    MORAND Nicola excluded

    The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 251.43. There were 5 informal votes and 86 blank votes. The voter return was 44.2%, being 42,639 voting papers, excluding voting papers in transit to the processing centre and special votes. 

     

    Advertisement