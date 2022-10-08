DCC and community board preliminary results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The progress result does not include some special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.
The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.
Mayoralty
RADICH Jules Team Dunedin elected
HAWKINS Aaron Green Ötepoti excluded
BARKER Sophie Independent excluded
VANDERVIS Lee Independent excluded
HOULAHAN Carmen Independent excluded
ACKLIN Bill Independent excluded
MILNE David Joseph excluded
MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy excluded
SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded
TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded
GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 18,761. There were 100 informal votes and 366 blank votes.
Council (14 vacancies)
BARKER Sophie Independent elected
VANDERVIS Lee Independent elected
WEATHERALL Brent Team Dunedin elected
WHILEY Andrew Team Dunedin elected
LAUFISO Marie Green Ötepoti elected
ACKLIN Bill Independent elected
GAREY Christine Independent elected
HOULAHAN Carmen Independent elected
O'MALLEY Jim Independent elected
WALKER Steve Labour elected
GILBERT Kevin Team Dunedin elected
BENSON-POPE David Independent elected
LUCAS Cherry Independent elected
MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy elected
ELDER Rachel Independent excluded
SCOTT Lynnette Team Dunedin excluded
MCLEAN Robyn Independent excluded
MCBRIDE Chris Independent excluded
STEELE Callum Team Dunedin excluded
DAVIS Joy Labour excluded
HALL JR Doug Independent excluded
SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded
SCOTT Randal excluded
KNIGHTS Richard Independent excluded
GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded
NEILL Cheryl May Team Dunedin excluded
MITCHELL Bruce excluded
PITA Tracey excluded
BARRON Peter Independent excluded
VEERA Vick Independent excluded
TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded
LEE Michael Independent excluded
HAMILTON Chriss excluded
MONCRIEF-SPITTLE Malcolm Pro-freedom Jedi excluded
WAIDE Rob Independent excluded
GORDON Nathan Independent excluded
JOHNSON Marita Independent excluded
JACKMAN Veronica excluded
SMITH David Independent excluded
RADICH Jules Team Dunedin * Withdrawn (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected as mayor)
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 2,426.13. There were 890 informal votes and 750 blank votes.
Strath Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)
WILLIAMS Barry elected
WILSON Anna elected
THOMAS Robin elected
FREW David R. elected
MARKHAM Tony elected
GEDDES Terina elected
DUNCAN Annie Francis Independent excluded
RAMSAY Sheila Independent excluded
FLANAGAN Cynthia excluded
OVERTON Leigh excluded
MCCRORIE Sarah excluded
LOADER Shane excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 37.86. There were 0 informal votes and 8 blank votes.
Waikouaiti Coast Community Board (6 vacancies)
BROWN Mark elected
MORRISON Alasdair elected
BILLYARD Sonya elected
BARRATT Andy elected
TAIT Geraldine elected
MCBRIDE Chris Independent elected
MARSHALL Craig excluded
CAMPBELL Damon excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 214.47. There were 12 informal votes and 106 blank votes.
Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board (6 vacancies)
MCALWEE Dean elected
SIMMS Andrew Independent elected
PEAT Brian Independent elected
HORRELL Regan elected
ANDERSON Kathryn elected
MILLER Brian elected
DILLON Martin Independent excluded
WALLACE Kimberlee Independent excluded
VEERA Vick excluded
MCCARTHY Trish excluded
DEE Rosanne excluded
THOMAS Jennifer excluded
CAMERON Tracy Independent excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 884.91. There were 77 informal votes and 429 blank votes.
Saddle Hill Community Board (6 vacancies)
WEATHERALL Scott elected
MOYLE John Independent elected
MCFADYEN Keith elected
WEIR Paul elected
MCBRATNEY Christina elected
ALLEN Pim elected
BOEREBOOM Tracey excluded
SANTAGATI Vianney excluded
PITA Tracey excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 277.42. There were 18 informal votes and 145 blank votes.
West Harbour Community Board (6 vacancies)
SEFTON (BLACKDOG) Wayne elected
MCERLANE Ange elected
GOLDSMITH Kristina elected
ANDERSON Barbara Independent elected
EDDY Duncan elected
HODSON Jarrod elected
TAYLOR Steve excluded
RUSTON Jacque excluded
WOOD Antonia excluded
KIRKWOOD Jodyanne excluded
JACKMAN Veronica excluded
POOLE Marian excluded
MCGAW Chelsea excluded
ORCHARD Mel excluded
MONTGOMERY Simone Independent excluded
ZAINEY Anita excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 271.22. There were 19 informal votes and 143 blank votes.
Otago Peninsula Community Board (6 vacancies)
POPE Paul elected
LANGSBURY Hoani Independent elected
KELLAS Lox elected
KOKAUA-BALFOUR Stacey elected
NEILL Cheryl May elected
STEVENSON Edna elected
MCLEAN Amanda Independent excluded
WESLEY-SMITH Nadia excluded
DIXON Elliot excluded
MEYERS Morgan excluded
CHAMBERS Warren excluded
MORAND Nicola excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 251.43. There were 5 informal votes and 86 blank votes. The voter return was 44.2%, being 42,639 voting papers, excluding voting papers in transit to the processing centre and special votes.