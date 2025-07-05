Rusty All Blacks subdue plucky French

Tupou Vaa’i celebrates his try for the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have escaped with a 31-27 win against France in Dunedin tonight.

Beauden Barrett banged over a penalty with five minutes on the clock to secure the victory in front of a sold out crowd of 28,532 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They became the first side to record 500 test victories.

It was a rusty encounter for the first test and all the chat about a French bringing a second-string team will be put to bed.

But the All Blacks were denied three tries – two for knock ons and one to a questionable obstruction call – and who knows what could have been.

Fabian Holland showed he belongs in an All Blacks jersey.

The Highlanders lock played 80 minutes on debut and led with 17 tackles in a big shift.

Will Jordan was at his very best, scoring twice to bring his tally to 40 tries in 42 tests and Jordie Barrett was strong in his return from Ireland.

All Blacks lock Fabian Holland runs the ball at the French defence. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks were brilliant in patches and showed what they are capable of, but they have plenty of work to do for the rest of the season.

They were poor under the high ball, ball handling was sketchy at times, and at times, lacked direction on attack.

They lost Sevu Reece in the opening minute to a head knock, forcing Damian McKenzie on early.

Looking to stamp their mark, French first five Joris Segonds banged over a 40m penalty for a 3-0 lead.

The All Blacks were denied a try early – and France hit back immediately.

Inside their half, France took off from the back of their scrum.

They recycled quickly and before the All Blacks could catch up, No 8 Mickael Guillard scored for the French to lead 10-0.

Then the All Blacks finally clicked into gear.

Searching 5m out, Otago No 8 Christian Lio-Willie dished off a nice ball to playmaker Beauden Barrett.

He slipped through the acres of space and swung it wide for Jordan to score.

Holland was a big line out target and secured the ball on the 5m line.

Roigard shifted it quickly to land with McKenzie, who used his silky footwork to dart around the defence and Tupou Vaa’i finished it.

Jordie Barrett scored in the corner and his brother added the extras for the All Blacks to lead 21-13 at halftime.

France punished the All Blacks for their mistakes early.

After the All Blacks knocked the ball on from the kick off, France held on to it and used their ball speed to move it and find the opening for winger Gabian Villiere.

And in almost a carbon copy, the All Blacks hit back when Jordan dotted down his second.

France came out with plenty of intent in the second half and kept the crowd relatively quiet.

Replacement Jacobus Van Tonder made a break up the middle and was taken down just shy of the line.

Cameron Woki burrowed over for the French to trail 28-27.

The All Blacks put together some nice phases when Villiere knocked it down and was sent to the bin.

Billy Proctor and Will Jordan both scored within the next 10 minutes, but they were both scratched.

It was a tense time for both teams waiting for the game to open.

Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty to nudge the All Blacks ahead 31-27 to secure the win.

The scores

All Blacks 31

Will Jordan 2, Tupou Vaa’i, Jordie Barrett tries; Beauden Barrett 4 con, Barrett pen.

France 27

Mickael Guillard, Gabian Villiere, Cameron Woki tries; Nolann Le Garrec 3 con, Joris Segonds pen, Nolann Le Garrec pen.

Halftime: All Blacks 21-13.