DCC postpones zero-carbon discussion

The council's plan sets out the shifts Dunedin will need to make to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Photo: ODT files

Consideration of the Dunedin City Council's draft zero-carbon plan has been postponed.

The plan, which sets out the shifts Dunedin will need to make to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, was to be discussed today but now appears likely to come before the council next month.

"A couple of the key staff involved in this work are away sick, and we have received feedback from councillors that it would be best to consider this report alongside another on the costs of implementing the plan, which is also being prepared," a council spokesman said.

The council aimed to have both reports ready for a meeting scheduled for September 26.

It declared a climate emergency in 2019 and set a target for the city of getting to net-zero emissions of all greenhouse gases other than biogenic methane by 2030.

The draft plan lays out significant transformation that would need to take place in areas such as transport, energy efficiency in buildings and managing waste.

The council has said modelling shows achieving targets is "possible if organisations, businesses and communities in Ōtepoti Dunedin collectively pull all the available levers as hard as possible to achieve the scale of change required".