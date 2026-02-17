Public toilets vandalised

Photo: Dunedin City Council

A vandal who targeted four of Dunedin’s public toilets destroyed ‘‘anything not made of steel and bolted down’’, meaning the Dunedin City Council was $5000 out of pocket for repairs.Over the past weekend, public toilets at the North Ground, outside Gardens New World, in North Rd, and at Marlow Park were damaged.

The council said that while toilets were quite robust, whoever was responsible smashed ‘‘anything not made of steel and bolted down’’.

Council property services group manager Anna Nilsen said identifying the culprit was going to be difficult as there was no CCTV footage in the areas.

The toilets will be closed while the damage is fixed.

- Allied Media