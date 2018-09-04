DCC send reminders over short-term rentals

Dunedin City Council has fired a shot across the bows of home owners who rent their properties out short-term, writing to remind them they need to be compliant with codes and regulations.

The DCC today sent out letters to property owners which asked them to let the council know if they temporarily or permanently let the premises for short-term stays.

If they did, they might need to apply for either a resource consent or a building consent, community services general manager Simon Pickford said.

"We realise that many people letting rooms or their entire property do not realise they may not be compliant.

"However the rules are in place to ensure that homes are safe for guests to use.''

Services such as Airbnb, Bookabach and Bachcare have been embraced by many property owners, but some might not be aware their buildings needed to meet District Plan and Building Act requirements, Mr Pickford said.

The DCC is reviewing the rating categories of properties used for short-term visitors but no decisions have yet been made.