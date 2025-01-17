More than 120 ticketed since five-fold fine increase

Dunedin City Council parking officers check cars parked in mobility carparks in St Clair. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY More than 120 vehicles in Dunedin have been ticketed for invalid parking since some fees increased five-fold last year.

In 2024, the Ministry of Transport adjusted parking fees across the country, and while most rose by about 70%, the fee for parking in a mobility park without displaying a valid permit increased from $150 to $750.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said from October 1, when the change came into effect, to the end of 2024, 126 cars in Dunedin had been issued with fees for parking without a valid mobility permit.

All drivers who used the space, even for a short time, needed to display a valid permit or face a fine, the spokesperson said.

"The DCC, like all other territorial authorities, is required to apply parking infringement fees set by government.

"The misuse of mobility parks is a long-standing issue across the country, including in Dunedin, and affects those people with mobility issues who need to use them but are unable to do so because of illegal stopping or parking."

The spokesperson said the message about the increased fines had been well communicated.

"Following the government's changes, we installed temporary signage at mobility spaces to advise motorists of the new infringement fees.

"We also communicated the changes through social media posts and media advisories and via the public education approach of our parking officers."