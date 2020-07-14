Office refurb for outgoing DCC boss

As she ties up loose ends at the end of seven years as Dunedin City Council chief executive, Sue Bidrose is working from a different office.

At the weekend, council staff filled Dr Bidrose's office with sheep, hay bales, grass, and an assortment of farming tools in a nod to her new role as the chief executive of Crown-owned agricultural research institute AgResearch, based in Christchurch.

‘‘These are real sheep - these are taxidermied sheep,’’ Dr Bidrose said.

About 50 people had been involved in the prank - and there had been hints last week that her office was going to be "a bit smelly" on Monday, she said.

Dr Bidrose will leave the council on Friday to join AgResearch, based at its Lincoln Campus, on July 27.

Outgoing DCC chief executive Sue Bidrose in her refurbished office. PHOTO : PETER MCINTOSH

The office transformation was done by council staff in their personal time and at the personal expense of those involved.

