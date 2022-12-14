Pay talks cause rifts in council

A row over pay rates exposed deep division between Dunedin city councillors during a heated debate yesterday.

On one side, Cr Steve Walker said there was no doubt he and Cr David Benson-Pope had been punished by new mayor Jules Radich with a since-rejected proposal to have their pay cut to $64,353.

On the other side, Cr Andrew Whiley took aim at the pair of councillors, saying he was "absolutely disgusted" with their alleged comments about the work done by those in the deputy chair positions who were in line to be paid more.

Cr Carmen Houlahan said bringing an amendment to close the pay gap between councillors to the table a second time was a case of just "throwing your toys on the floor".

The heated debate at yesterday’s council meeting came after Mr Radich proposed significantly lower pay rates for councillors without a deputy chair position, and was rejected by the Remuneration Authority who stated the figures were "unprecedented".

Mr Radich had proposed councillors with no additional responsibilities be paid more than $16,000 less than those in deputy chair positions.

Cr Marie Laufiso proposed an amendment yesterday, similar to one she made at the inaugural council meeting on October 26, which would mean deputy chairs, and councillors were paid equally at $78,428, but was voted down 11-4.

Cr Whiley said the pay of the deputy chair role reflected the extra work required of the councillor in that position.

"I think anybody who does not acknowledge that work, I think is doing a disservice to the committee and also those councillors that are working in the deputy chair role," he said.

"We’ve got a council to run, we’ve got a city to get behind and lead. I can’t believe we’re still talking about this," Cr Whiley said.

Cr Walker previously said the mayor "knew we’d decline" the deputy roles offered, and believed the move to pay the two men less because of it was political — a claim Mr Radich denied.

"With the recent Remuneration Authority ruling and subsequent widespread media interest, none of you should be in any doubt about the punitive treatment of Cr Benson-Pope and myself," Cr Walker said.

Cr Walker said he had requested to be appointed to the West Harbour Community Board which he said, unlike other deputy chair roles, involved a lot of extra work.

"I fully accept the political consequences and losing those positions, but I don’t expect to be punitively treated financially."

The Dunedin City Council for 2022 to 2025 is (from left) David Benson-Pope, Christine Garey, Brent Weatherall, Marie Laufiso, Mandy Mayhem, Andrew Whiley, Sophie Barker, Lee Vandervis, Mayor Jules Radich, Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Jim O’Malley, Cherry Lucas, Kevin Gilbert and Steve Walker. Photo: Sharon Bennett

Mr Radich said that the rejection of the roles offered showed the two councillors did not want extra responsibilities.

His comments were met with a point of order by Cr Walker asking him to withdraw the comment as it was misrepresentation.

Mr Radich said he would not uphold the order.

However, as it was not his point to uphold, the meeting was adjourned by Deputy Mayor Sophie Barker who upheld the order and asked the mayor to withdraw or rephrase his comments.

Cr Benson-Pope said he was deeply embarrassed by how "messy" the pay debate had become.

"It’s embarrassing for all of us ... It’s embarrassing that the council’s recommendation has been rejected by the Remuneration Authority."

The council later agreed upon new remuneration in a vote 14-1.

Cr Walker was the single member to vote against the motion.

The new rates would mean the the gap between the two roles would shrink to a difference of $5199.

Councillors chairing committees would each lose $403 from the earlier proposal, and would now get $90,979.

Councillors with deputy roles would each get $77,982 ($2460 less than previously proposed) and those without such responsibilities would receive $72,783.

The mayor’s remuneration is determined separately.

The new pay structure is expected to be submitted by council staff today for approval by the Remuneration Authority.

