Price of abridged drone show $241,000

A $241,000 price tag accompanied Dunedin City Council’s drone show which was hampered by a last-minute cancellation.

The council says technical challenges following a venue change were ultimately responsible for scrapping the first of two large-scale drone light shows planned for Matariki mā Puaka celebrations at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

The 6pm drone display was cancelled with an hour’s notice. The council cited technical difficulties and apologised for the inconvenience.

Some attendees expressed disappointment about the cancellation, saying the earlier display was one of the main reasons they attended and their children would not be able to stay for the 8.45pm show.

The drone show’s cost was sought in a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request uploaded to the council’s website last month.

In response, a staff member said the drone show’s total budget was $241,000.

‘‘Part of this cost is for the hire of drones for show at $140,000,’’ they said.

‘‘The Matariki Drone Show is funded through the DCC Festival and Events budget, noting that it is an entirely free event for our community.’’

A council spokesman did not directly respond when the Otago Daily Times asked if the show was delivered on budget or if the council would seek a refund from the drone company.

‘‘Our focus has been on delivering a high-quality, free community event that could be enjoyed by large numbers of people — both within our community and for visitors to our city,’’ he said.

The flagship event was previously held at Logan Park, but heavy rain left it unsafe and unsuitable for large crowds.

‘‘Relocating the event to Forsyth Barr Stadium required changes to the drone show’s programming and flight orientation, as well as additional testing before they could be flown.

‘‘Unfortunately, those final checks could not be completed in time for the scheduled 6pm performance and the decision was made not to proceed with the first show.

‘‘The 8.45pm performance went ahead as planned and was very well received.’’

He did not say why a test flight on Thursday night had been cancelled.

‘‘The drone show has been a highly effective and well-received way to showcase the traditional knowledge of Kāi Tahu, while connecting our community with the whenua and our southern skies.’’

The council had invested in Matariki mā Puka as a key midwinter celebration, in line with its festival and events plan, he said.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz