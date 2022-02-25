Transport issues listed for minister

Jim O’Malley

Minister of Transport Michael Wood’s agenda for his planned visit to Dunedin looks like it is filling up.

Already certainly on it is discussion of whether the State Highway1 one-way system through the central city should be scrapped.

Likely on it is a journey to Harington Point, because the final section of the Peninsula Connection road safety project remains unfunded, which is viewed as an injustice by some Dunedin city councillors.

Cr Jim O’Malley made the case this week for train technology to be raised with the minister when he visits in April.

"We’ve got the second-heaviest freight line on the rail in the country and yet we’ve got the oldest engines on it," he told RNZ.

Cr O’Malley lamented the need to use technology that he suggested belonged in a previous century.

"We use tokens to run the system," he said.

"A train has got to carry a token on it so it can be on the line.

"As a consequence, we’ve got log trucks and other trucks running through the centre of town that shouldn’t even be there."

Transport issues have come to a head in Dunedin after the Government’s decision to build a new hospital in the central city.

It is to be located between the busy SH1 pair of one-way routes, forcing consideration of an upgraded form of the system or alternatives such as introducing two-way traffic.

Cr O’Malley and Cr Jules Radich discussed the merits or otherwise of sticking with the one-way system and what Cr O’Malley described as underspending by governments for Dunedin as a regional centre.

Cr Radich favoured retention of the one-way system, because it was better than two-way alternatives for traffic flow.

Cr O’Malley argued Dunedin was due for some serious investment from the Government, to make a significant difference to transport in the city.

The council did not get a cent out of the Government for what it called shovel-ready projects.

Cr O’Malley said the Peninsula Connection project — consisting of road-widening and efforts to make the most of the attractive environment by improving the appeal of the coastal route for cyclists, walkers, runners and drivers — had seemed to be an obvious candidate.

"You couldn’t have got more shovel-ready."

grant.miller@odt.co.nz