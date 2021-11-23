Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Watch live: Dunedin City Council meeting

    Watch full coverage of today's Dunedin City Council meeting

    Councillors will be discussing the Taieri Gorge Railway (proposals for a Trust to take over the running of it, and another proposal to rip up the tracks and replace with a cycling and walking trail), South Dunedin Community Network, Live Action Music Plan.

    Live coverage of Dunedin City Council meetings is brought to you by the Dunedin City Council and Allied Productions

