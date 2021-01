Photo: Peter McIntosh

Contractors have been busy over the holiday period in Dunedin, catching up on grass and weed maintenance, the city council says.

Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said contractors were making good progress in clearing the backlog.

Contractor Fulton Hogan and vegetation subcontractor Whitestone have battled to stay on top of the problem since Fulton Hogan picked up the contract last year.

Wet, windy weather was cited as one factor that delayed progress recently.