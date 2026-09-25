A Taieri woman who died in a crash at a railway crossing in Invercargill has been remembered as a ‘dearly loved daughter’ and ‘treasured aunty’.

Jacqueline Mary Jones, 52, was the only occupant of the vehicle when it was hit by a locomotive last week.

In a death notice her family described Ms Jones as a much loved daughter, sister and aunty.

Bright colours were welcome at her funeral as she “loved bright, fragrant flowers, especially lilies”.

In tributes on the Campbell & Sons Funeral Services Facebook page, friends described the North Taieri woman as a “loving, generous person” with a “positive caring attitude”.

"The world is a sadder place without Jackie in it. She was always so bright and bubbly,” one person wrote.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: Toni McDonald

Her life will be celebrated at Wingatui Racecourse on Monday, followed by a private cremation.

The accident happened at Mill Rd South about 1.20pm on Friday, September 18.

The crossing was protected with flashing lights and bells, the spokesperson said.

The incident closed State Highway 1 between Mill Rd North and the Racecourse Rd roundabout for several hours.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.