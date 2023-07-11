Decision on university logo change expected today

A decision on whether the University of Otago will proceed with its controversial proposed logo change will be made today.

The embattled institution has spent $670,000 on the concept, intended to modernise the university brand.

Unlike other items in the public section of the university council meeting agenda, there is no report detailing the issue.

Asked if this presented a transparency issue, a university spokeswoman said there had been "robust, healthy debate" in the publicly-excluded part of previous meetings, which was why there was no report or accompanying recommendation indicating what the council would vote on.

The agenda said only the item would be considered, but the university confirmed a decision was expected and more information would be shared during the meeting.

"It is expected that there will be discussion tomorrow and detail about the decision, including the release of results of consultation with our students, staff and alumni," the spokeswoman said.

In March, the university revealed the proposal to change its logo from the current coat of arms to an "O"-shaped symbol designed to represent the Ōtākou channel in Otago Harbour.

The proposal also includes changing the Māori name from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, a metaphor meaning "a place of many firsts".

The english version of the proposed logo. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

It is proposed the Māori name would be displayed more prominently in the logo when used internally, while the English name would be displayed more prominently in external use.

The announcement was followed by a month-long, $126,000 consultation, the largest in the university’s history.

The opinions of alumni as well staff and students across the university campuses in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Invercargill and Auckland were sought.

A non-scientific public poll by the Otago Daily Times found 77% of respondents were against altering the logo.

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said in March the proposal was a "bold change" which represented the university’s aspirations for the future.

The proposed rebranding follows the launch of the university’s new strategy Vision 2040 in February, aimed at creating a Treaty of Waitangi-led organisation.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz