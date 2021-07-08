Delays as weekend work to begin on SH88

Map of the area where rail re-alignment is needed to accommodate the new shared use cycling and walking path. Image: Supplied

Motorists should expect delays on State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers over five weekends starting this Saturday.

The NZ Transport Agency said some of the weekends will include the full Monday and early Tuesday as well.

Rail re-alignment work is needed to accommodate the new shared use path being built between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

NZTA senior project manager Jason Forbes said in order for the work to be done safely the highway needs to be reduced to a single lane for nearly a kilometre.

"People will need to add an extra five minutes for their journey, day and night, while it is underway,"

The area where the rail is being realigned runs between St Leonards Boat Club and Curles Point. Unless there is extremely bad weather, this work will go ahead. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated throughout.

“In order to minimise disruption to trains on the main trunk line, we need to work 24 hours a day over these five weekends,” Mr Forbes said.

Work starts at 10 am this Saturday 10 July and goes through to 10 am Monday 12 July.

The other four weekends’ times are: