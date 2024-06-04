'Design issue': DCC's $600k seesaws break down

Two of Dunedin's pricey central city seesaws have hit a serious bump - a month after they opened to the public.

The oversized seesaws, installed in a $600,000 play area as part of the George St upgrades, need repairs after a design issue was found.

The Dunedin City Council said in a statement it expects the fix to take about two weeks.

"We’ve discovered a design issue with the internal mechanisms on our two largest seesaws which our contractors need to sort.

"The largest of the two seesaws will be removed from site tonight, to allow some changes to the mechanism, and the smaller of the pair will follow once the first seesaw is back in place.

Photo: Dunedin City Council

"Our accessible seesaw is not affected."

Repair costs would be met by the contractors, the council said.

"It’s normal in any big project for these sorts of teething issues to crop up once the work is finished," the council said.