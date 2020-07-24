Friday, 24 July 2020

Director provides update on hospital progress

    Ministry of Health new hospital programme director Mike Barns gave an update to media at the former Ministry of Social Development building in St Andrew St yesterday.

    Preparations for demolishing the second of two city blocks destined to become the new Dunedin hospital are getting under way.

    New hospital programme director Mike Barns. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    But the major work of demolition, which would be controlled from within the site, was still ‘‘a number of months away’’.

    The project team was ‘‘quietly happy’’ with the less than expected amount of asbestos on site.

    ‘‘Obviously, it’s an urban situation, so we have to be careful, but the demolition itself is an uncomplex exercise, in terms of the type of building we’ve got to deal with and its location in town,’’ he said.

