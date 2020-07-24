Director provides update on hospital progress

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Preparations for demolishing the second of two city blocks destined to become the new Dunedin hospital are getting under way.
Scaffolding would be set up soon for the dismantling, which would disrupt pedestrian traffic through August, Mr Barns.
The project team was ‘‘quietly happy’’ with the less than expected amount of asbestos on site.
‘‘Obviously, it’s an urban situation, so we have to be careful, but the demolition itself is an uncomplex exercise, in terms of the type of building we’ve got to deal with and its location in town,’’ he said.