Disqualified driver blows four times over legal limit

A disqualified Dunedin driver out for an alleged drunk drive around the central city was arrested after blowing over four times the legal limit.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called at about 9.30pm yesterday by a member of the public about a car driving erratically around Central Dunedin.

Police located the vehicle parked up at the registered owners address in Dorset St, Balaclava and spoke with the man.

The 45-year-old was found to be a disqualified driver.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1065mcg — over four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent.

He was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz