Dizzying duties

REPORT: FIONA ELLIS / PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Stretched out on a ledge 45m in the air, Stephen Burn is unfazed by the view from the Dunedin Hospital helipad yesterday.

The senior firefighter made repairs to the netting surrounding the helipad, where a D ring had come loose, in what became an impromptu line training exercise attended by crews from Dunedin City and Lookout Point stations.

Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard said all firefighters were trained to work at heights and carry out line rescues. Training normally took place at 30m.

The "very unusual" hospital situation combined providing assistance with the chance to train.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern acting interim district director Andrew Lesperance said a loose shackle was noted by a crew landing on Sunday. There had been no operational impact and the issue was now resolved.