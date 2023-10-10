Dog that attacked spaniel believed to be XL bully

An XL bully. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin City Council believes a dog which mauled a cavalier King Charles spaniel to death was a breed recently banned in the United Kingdom.

The council statement came after a Dunedin family spoke to the Otago Daily Times about the attack, in which an "American bulldog breed" mauled their dog, Rufus, in Sidey St, Corstorphine, over a period of several minutes on Saturday.

Neighbours drove Rufus and his owner, Jemma Powell, to the vet, but Rufus died on the way.

A council spokesman said the dog involved appeared to be an XL bully.

"We’re endeavouring to speak to the dog’s owner again but we’re still investigating what took place over the weekend, so we’re unable to comment further at this stage," he said.

Last month, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the American XL bully would be banned in the United Kingdom, after a spate of recent attacks.

American bullies are said to have originated in the United States in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.

The XL bully can weigh more than 60kg.

Mrs Powell’s father Jeff Russell said he wanted the breed to be banned in New Zealand, too.

"They’re bred as attack dogs, and they’re dangerous," Mr Russell said yesterday.

"I really would like to know why anyone would want to own one of those dogs."

He understood that the owners of the dog were not locals and left for Christchurch not long after the council dog control department spoke to them about the attack, Mr Russell said.

"It’s just been harrowing," he said.

