Dog bones found buried at beach

Tomahawk Beach. Photo: Linda Robertson (file)

Bones discovered at a popular Dunedin beach have been identified as belonging to a dog.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called as a precaution when some partially buried bones were discovered in the sand at Tomahawk Beach about 2.25pm today.

Some shoes, a soft toy and a blanket were found with them, the spokeswoman said.

Police attended and confirmed they were bones from a canine.

It appeared someone had buried their dog at the beach, the spokeswoman said.

The bones were found in the vicinity of Domain Ave, on the beach down from the car park, she said.

