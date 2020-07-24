Door-knocking with religious theme concerns students

A spate of late-night door-knocking incidents with religious overtones have sparked concern in Dunedin’s student area.

Concerns were raised about two young men door-knocking in the student area about 10pm on Wednesday, as part of ‘‘religious studies’’.

Campus Watch contacted police about the men, aged 23 and 30, on Wednesday night.

When spoken to, the men said they were in Dunedin for a week, from Auckland and Tauranga respectively, as part of their religious studies.

A student spoken to by the Otago Daily Times yesterday said he received a similar door-knock, this time from two young women, late on Monday night.

He described the encounter as ‘‘spooky’’.

The two women, who appeared to be in their 20s, knocked on his door about 9.30pm.

They initially said they wanted to practise a speech. But that speech turned into a 30-minute lecture on an unusual form of Christianity.

‘‘It seemed a bit more extreme.’’

They had a Bible with them, and had him read highlighted excerpts back to them.

They did not identify which church they belonged to, but said it was ‘‘up a hill’’ and pointed in the direction of the Octagon.

There have also been other reports of similar incidents in the student area, and in Mosgiel, in recent weeks.

Otago University Students’ Association president Jack Manning said the association had not been approached by any students about the recent issues.

‘‘We do, however, encourage them should they be concerned to contact either the OUSA executive or Student Support.’’

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz



