Dressed up and ready to ride

Dunedin residents should keep their eyes peeled for a penny-farthing tomorrow, when the annual Tweed Ride rolls through town.

Dunedin Gasworks Museum trustee and rider Peter Petchey said the event appealed to a range of people.

"There’s the people who enjoy the dressing-up side of it — the tweed and so on — and there’s vintage bicycle enthusiasts who enjoy the chance to get out and ride vintage bikes."

The ride, in its eighth year, had been inspired by similar events, particularly in the United Kingdom and "we just thought it would be good to have something similar here in Dunedin", Mr Petchey said.

It was a weather-dependent event but generally attracted about 30 people.

Dunedin Gasworks Museum trustees Peter Petchey and Ruth Barton are all dressed up for tomorrow’s Tweed Ride. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The ride begins at the Dunedin Railway station and finishes at the newly reopened Port Chalmers Maritime Museum.

"We’ve had new people every year and we’ve had regularly people who come back year after year."

While there was no hard and fast rule about the type of bicycle used, it was an ideal opportunity for people to bring out their classic and vintage bikes, he said.

"Hopefully there’ll be at least one penny-farthing".

Fellow trustee Ruth Barton appreciated the opportunity for "silly fun" the ride provided.

"I ride an e-bike usually these days so it’s really nice to . . . be riding a nice, old, vintage bike."

Riders make a $5 donation to the gasworks museum to take part in the ride.

