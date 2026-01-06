Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Drink-driver found lying in road: police

    A drink-driver found lying in the road has been taken to hospital after crashing into a power pole, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 39-year-old man was discovered in Warrender St about 11.25pm yesterday. 

    He admitted he was drinking prior to driving, Snr Sgt Bond said, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

    Police were called back to the hospital at 2.15am today because the man refused to provide a blood sample to a medical practitioner.

    He was summonsed to court on January 16 for refusing to provide a blood sample, and his licence has been suspended for 28 days.

    The investigation into the crash was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

