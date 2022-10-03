Drink-driver throws tantrum, chucks pizza

A Dunedin man threw pizza at a fence as part of a "tantrum" when he was stopped by officers, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 20-year-old man was driving in George St when he was stopped by officers for driving without headlights about 10pm on Saturday.

When tested, the man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 369mcg.

"He threw a tantrum and hurled the pizza that he had in the car into a nearby fence after being processed," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was issued an infringement notice for drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.