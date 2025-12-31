Festival proves hit with locals and tourists alike

Crowds of festival-goers from across the country and beyond gathered in the Cardrona Valley today to welcome in the new year and support their favourite artists.

Rhythm and Alps is Otago's largest New Year's Eve festival, having expected crowds of 10,000 to enjoy the three-day event.

After hearing about the festival last minute, Jazzy Pearl and Rory Weeding, from Calgary, Canada, worked as volunteers prior to the festival and earned free tickets.

Jazzy Pearl (25) and Rory Weeding (25) from Canada, volunteered prior to the festival to gain free entry. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mr Weeding said the pair, who have now been in the country for the last two-and-a-half weeks, think the change in weather is perfect.

"It was -30c° back home when we left," he said.

"We flew 18 hours from Canada, got a van in Auckland and drove down, but this has been the best part so far.

"We are going to make the most of the summer and go cherry-picking in the new year."

Archie Orbell and Otis Murphy in front of their favorite act Fiona and the Glow. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Upper Clutha locals Archie Orbell and Otis Murphy, who are members of the band Powder Chutes, said they were most excited to see Fiona and the Glow.

"We just got one-day passes. We love being here, it’s just a different kind of feel," they said.

Paris Kerr who attended the festival with a group of friends for two nights said she was most excited to see Dizzee Rascal.

‘‘We came to see Dizzee Rascal, that’s our man.

‘‘We’ve been to the Kurow races and are staying in the area for the Wānaka Rodeo, then we’ll head back home,’’ she said.

Elsa Rosanowski (24), Celia Petrie (24) and Paris Kerr (23) preparing to see ‘their man’ Dizzee Rascal. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Tickets to the festival have been on sale since Feburary and had limited tickets still available to purchase on the day of the event.

MetService recorded a high of 21c° in Wānaka on New Year's Eve, while New Year's Day is predicted to have possible thunderstorms for the Wānaka area.

