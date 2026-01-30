Stage set for town meets country ball

People who buy early bird tickets for the Three Parks Town Meets Country Charity Ball in Wā naka by tomorrow (Saturday) go in the draw to be picked up by Allan Dippie in his ruby red 1958 Cadillac. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

Rural roots and city glitz will combine at the Three Parks Town Meets Country Charity Ball in Wānaka, with early bird ticketholders in with a chance to win a chauffeured arrival in Allan Dippie’s 1958 Cadillac.

Tomorrow is the last day to buy early bird tickets for the March 14 ball, which will benefit local school, Te Kura O Take Kārara.

Willowridge Developments Ltd director Mr Dippie, who will host the ball in his vintage tractor shed, said the event would be “a great occasion” which was well-timed to coincide with the Wānaka A&P Show.

“It’s a good old-fashioned opportunity to dress up and party in a unique setting where town and country will meet. There will be lots of locals as well as visitors from out of town, and what better weekend to hold a town meets country ball than on show weekend.’’

Co-organiser and Friends of Take Kārara School president Nicole Foulds said many local and regional businesses had provided sponsorship or auction donations.

“We’re so grateful for their generosity which has helped set the stage for an exciting night,” Mrs Foulds said.

“Plus we have a few surprises up our sleeves which are guaranteed to get the crowd going.”