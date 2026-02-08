Baos, burgers, rendang in hidden spot

Fish burger and fries.

Tucked away in the town’s ‘‘industrial’’ area sits a food truck wafting delicious smells down the street.

The menu was nothing short of stunning but due to wanting to try it all we took the recommendations from chef and owner Cory Peterson.

We got the fish burger, the buffalo chicken bao, orange glazed duck bao, the goat rendang and slow cooked venison bao — more than enough for two of us!

The fish burger was my personal favourite being so light and tangy.

Bao buns.

There was so much fish, lettuce, sauce and gherkins piled into it.

If you’re after a burger where the bread doesn’t overpower the other textures Now Bao is for you.

With stock standard tastebuds, used to the classic meat and three vegetables meals, I had my doubts on the menu, seeing some things I’d never tried before.

Now Bao is definitely going to be added to my list of usual spots.

Not being the world’s biggest fan of blue cheese I was surprised to find it was one of my favourite things we tried as well as the goat rendang, I can tick that one off the bucket list.

After sharing a small amount of what Now Bao has to offer I am definitely looking forward to what their new restaurant, due to open in March, has to offer.

Now Bao is sure to attract gastronomes of all kinds with their unique flavour pallet and friendly staff ... I’ll be back.