Bold ideas meet good company

From March 27-29, the festival will bring together authors, politicians, musicians, journalists, theatremakers and thinkers for a long weekend that is rich in ideas and kōrero.
You’ll have conversations as awe-inspiring as the landscape!
Aspiring Conversations features more than 30 speakers and performers across 12 events.
There’s something for everyone, from big ideas about climate change, healthcare and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to intimate experiences like Selene, an immersive theatre performance.
You can also catch the popular Breakfast With Papers, join a theatrical play reading with the award-winning theatre company Nightsong, or hear True Stories Told Live.
Festival favourites return, alongside an exciting lineup that includes Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, rally driver Emma Gilmour, journalist Miriama Kamo, Te Radar, Judge Carrie Wainwright, economist Shamubeel Eaqub, and kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa.
Plus, there will be a tribute to the late poet Brian Turner, as well as a panel of Gen Z activists.
Aspiring Conversations isn’t just about listening — it’s about connecting, socialising and even a little indulging.
Festival goers can grab a coffee or brunch at the festival cafe, and browse the Paper Plus bookshop where authors will be signing.
So whether you’re after bold ideas, playful debate, or just time for thinking, Aspiring Conversations will be the place for, well ... aspiring conversations.
See you there! Explore the full programme and book your tickets now at aspiringconversations.co.nz
The Programme — Lake Wanaka Centre
- The Burning House — Nightsong theatrical play reading
5.30pm, Friday, March 27
- True Stories Told Live: Lost and Found
8pm, Friday, March 27
- Breakfast with Papers — Election Year
9am, Saturday March 28
- Building on the Treaty
11am, Saturday March 28
- Trickle-Down Economics? Give Us a Break
1pm, Saturday March 28
- Taking Action on Climate Change
3pm, Saturday March 28
- Selene
6pm, Saturday March 28
- Healthcare in Crisis
11am, Sunday March 29
- Feel The Fear
1pm, Sunday March 29
- People Have the Power
3pm, Sunday March 29
- Taking Off — A Celebration of Brian Turner
5.30pm, Sunday March 29
- Kiwi Country — Te Radar and Ruth Spencer
8pm, Sunday March 29