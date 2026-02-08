Bold ideas meet good company

Te Radar and Ruth Spencer discuss their book Kiwi Country: Rural New Zealand in 100 Objects.

This March, Wānaka will be bubbling with conversation, curiosity and connection from the Aspiring Conversations Festival.

From March 27-29, the festival will bring together authors, politicians, musicians, journalists, theatremakers and thinkers for a long weekend that is rich in ideas and kōrero.

You’ll have conversations as awe-inspiring as the landscape!

Aspiring Conversations features more than 30 speakers and performers across 12 events.

There’s something for everyone, from big ideas about climate change, healthcare and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to intimate experiences like Selene, an immersive theatre performance.

You can also catch the popular Breakfast With Papers, join a theatrical play reading with the award-winning theatre company Nightsong, or hear True Stories Told Live.

Festival favourites return, alongside an exciting lineup that includes Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, rally driver Emma Gilmour, journalist Miriama Kamo, Te Radar, Judge Carrie Wainwright, economist Shamubeel Eaqub, and kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa.

Plus, there will be a tribute to the late poet Brian Turner, as well as a panel of Gen Z activists.

Aspiring Conversations isn’t just about listening — it’s about connecting, socialising and even a little indulging.

Festival goers can grab a coffee or brunch at the festival cafe, and browse the Paper Plus bookshop where authors will be signing.

So whether you’re after bold ideas, playful debate, or just time for thinking, Aspiring Conversations will be the place for, well ... aspiring conversations.

See you there! Explore the full programme and book your tickets now at aspiringconversations.co.nz

The Programme — Lake Wanaka Centre