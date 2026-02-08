Fundraiser provides late Christmas present

Mitre 10 Wānaka Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator Karen Wells and Food For Love co-founder Bex Sarginson with the money raised from the Christmas tree initiative. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A community organisation is still feeling the Christmas joy in January after Christmas tree sales landed them a healthy donation.

Over the Christmas period Food For Love had its latest fundraiser which allowed community members to purchase a locally-grown Christmas tree.

With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA, Nichols and Allan Dippie, Food For Love was able to raise $2568.

Mr Dippie said he and the team from Nichols contact local farms in search of Christmas trees.

This year the trees were sourced from Glen Dene Station in Hawea.

‘‘We cut down around 130 to 150 trees of all different shapes and sizes to meet demand.

‘‘There is something nice about having a local tree.

‘‘We started doing this around eight to 10 years ago and if we decided to stop now we would be the grinch,’’ he said.

Food For Love is a Wānaka based organisation which supports the Upper Clutha community by providing food donations to those in need.

Food For Love general manager Jodie Stuart said it makes a real difference to have the community behind them.

‘‘We are just so humbled and grateful for the support we’ve received from everyone.

‘‘Allan has been a huge support of Food For Love and has shown that support right through many different events,’’ she said.

Mitre 10 Wānaka marketing and communications co-ordinator Karen Wells said Mitre 10 MEGA is very much part of the local community.

‘‘Supporting local organisations that help make this place what it is is very important to us.

‘‘Organisations like Food For Love do an incredible job of supporting local who may be experiencing change or challenges,’’ she said.

Ms Wells said the initiative ‘Blues Christmas Trees’ have been sold outside the Mitre 10 MEGA store since it opened in Three Parks.

‘‘The community organisation of choice in recent years has been Food For Love.

‘‘We anticipate that this fundraising initiative will continue for many years down the line,’’ she said.