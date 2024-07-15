Drink-driver tries to dodge checkpoint

A driver nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit drove through the carpark of a South Dunedin pub to avoid a checkpoint, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were stationed at a checkpoint in King Edward St about 9.45pm on Saturday.

A 24-year-old driver turned to avoid the checkpoint and drove through the carpark of the nearby Kensington Sports Bar and Tavern, before stopping on Lees St, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1223mcg — nearly five times over the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

His licence was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in court.