Drink-driving mayhem on Dunedin roads

Drink-drivers slammed into parked cars and smashed fences in another Dunedin weekend marred by boozy behaviour behind the wheel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said 15 people were caught drink-driving around Dunedin, and again, many of them were young people.

More than half were under the age of 23, he said.

‘‘The theme is drink drivers. Most concerning was the drivers who were caught driving while disqualified, on top of being under the influence of alcohol as well.’’

Among those caught by Dunedin police was a 21-year-old man who was taken to Dunedin Hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Portsmouth Dr, about 3.50pm on Sunday.

Because he was believed to be intoxicated, a blood sample was also taken.

‘‘The vehicle was impounded because he was a disqualified driver. We’re awaiting on the blood sample to come back,’’ he said.

Emergency services sweep up glass and other debris after a crash in Portsmouth Dr yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

At 4.15am on Sunday, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man crashed into two parked cars and a fence in Glen Rd, Dunedin.

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 743mcg and has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Earlier in the day, at 12.15am, a 20-year-old woman was travelling south down Cumberland St about 100kmh in a 50kmh speed zone.

She failed to take the corner between Albany St and Frederic St, and crashed into a fence and two street signs.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man crashed into a barrier on the Southern Motorway about 8am, after sliding on ice coming down the hill from Lookout Point.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was arrested for driving while disqualified and driving in a vehicle without an alcohol interlock device.

‘‘By crashing, he’s brought attention to himself.’’

Also on Saturday, a 20-year-old man was stopped in Gow St, Mosgiel, about 4.30am, where he recorded a breath-alcohol level of 717mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summonsed to the Dunedin District Court.

And on the same morning, a 17-year-old boy was stopped by police in John Wilson Ocean Dr about 2am, for driving an overloaded vehicle which had a front headlight out.

‘‘We stopped him due to the headlight not working and spoke to him about the vehicle sitting low. He had four passengers and blew 466mcg.’’

He was referred to Youth Aid.

The highest breath-alcohol level of the weekend was recorded by a 51-year-old who was stopped at a police checkpoint at the Green Island off-ramp, about 10pm on Saturday.

‘‘He blew 817mcg on his way home from a pub, and has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the recent spate of youth drink driving was ‘‘disturbing’’ and police would continue to be ‘‘out and about’’, stopping drivers at check points.

‘‘If you’re drinking, don’t drive. Make alternative arrangements — get a taxi, use a sober driver.’’

