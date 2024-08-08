Driver 'asleep at the wheel' before crash uprooted lamp-post

The rear bumper hangs from a car in Macandrew Rd. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a car and crashed into three parked cars on Wednesday night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A drunk Dunedin driver who crashed into and uprooted a lamp-post claimed he had fallen asleep at the wheel, police say.

The incident was one of several officers responded to last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said they were called to the crash scene, where Cumberland St and Andersons Bay Rd meet, at 11pm.

A 30-year-old man had crashed his vehicle into a lamp-post, uprooting it.

He told police he believed he "fell asleep" and had been up since 3am, which he said was the reason for the crash.

He was tested and and recorded a breath alcohol level of 669mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he is due to appear in court.

An hour earlier, police were called to Macandrew Rd, in South Dunedin, where a 15-year-old boy had allegedly stolen a Toyota Prius and driven off at speed before crashing into three parked cars.

The teen fled, but members of the public who witnessed the crash "chased him and held him until police attended", Snr Sgt Bond said.

The teen was arrested and charged with stealing the vehicle. He is due to appear in Youth Court on Monday.

Earlier in the evening, at 6.55pm, officers arrested two 14-year-old girls who had pushed past staff at Woolworths Dunedin Central to steal bottles of alcoholic cider, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police located the girls, one of whom was wanted for other shoplifting matters.

The other fled but was later arrested in Saint Andrew St, after attempting to resist arrest.

Further inquiries revealed the pair had earlier been to the New World Centre City supermarket where they had also stolen cider, about 20 minutes before entering the Woolworths store.

Snr Sgt Bond said a manager at New World had confronted the youths and had managed to collect the bottles of cider, which was probably why they had gone to Woolworths to try again, he said.

One of the girls was arrested and charged with shoplifting and escaping custody, while the other was charged with three shoplifting offences, resisting arrest, two trespassing offences, aggravated assault and obtaining by deception.

