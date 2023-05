Firefighters at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A car veered off the road and ended up lodged between two houses in Dunedin after the driver was affected by sun strike this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances, from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations, responded to the crash in Kenmure St, Roslyn, about 4.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said the driver was not transported to Dunedin Hospital.

