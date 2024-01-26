Driver hit in crash missed airport turnoff

Emergency services at the crash site about 1km south of Allanton. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A crash that put a woman in Dunedin Hospital happened after she missed the turnoff to the airport, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the Allanton-Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) near the Allanton Bridge, south of Dunedin, at 9.19am yesterday.

The 27-year-old from out of town was travelling south from Dunedin to the airport when she missed the turn.

She was looking for a spot to turn around and indicated as she stopped in her lane to turn right into a driveway.

A car behind her overtook the woman using the right-hand lane and, after it had passed, she started to turn.

However, a truck travelling south two vehicles back also overtook the woman in the right-hand lane, hitting the driver’s side.

The woman was transported to hospital and an investigation was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman, who declined to be named, said she had to be cut out of her vehicle by firefighters and was ‘‘in good spirits’’.

She had a cut to the head, which was not serious, and injured ribs.

The highway was closed in both directions after the crash but reopened shortly before 11am yesterday.

